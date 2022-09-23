2 arrests made in Durham in shooting death of Fort Bragg soldier

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people have been arrested in connection with the Sept. 13 shooting death of a Fort Bragg soldier.

On Thursday, Fayetteville police said the investigation into the death of Nicholas Antonio Bobo, 22, led detectives to Durham, where they recovered Bobo's vehicle.

Timothy Renae Nava, 18, and Nizer Marquise Bennett, 19, were taken into custody with the assistance of Durham police and U.S. Marshals.

Nava was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, robbery with a dangerous weapon and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Bennett was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, robbery with a dangerous weapon and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Both are being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

The case remains under investigation.

Officers were dispatched about 11 p.m. on the night of the shooting to the 900 block of Enclave Drive in Fayetteville. They found Bobo shot multiple times outside his apartment. He died at the scene.

Fayetteville police said Bobo's vehicle was stolen after he was shot.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to please contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.