Fort Bragg soldier killed during freefall training exercise in Arizona, officials say

US Army officials identified the soldier as Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman, 36, of Hope Mills. Goodman completed four deployments to Afghanistan, one to Iraq, two to Africa and one to Kyrgyzstan.
Officials say Goodman was recently promoted to Master Sgt. in July 2019 and became an Operations "Team" Sergeant for a Special Forces Operational Detachment-Alpha.
"Nathan was a beloved member of 3rd Special Forces Group and an exceptional leader in the Special Operations community," said Col. Nathan Prussian, Commander, 3rd SFG (A) in a statement.
Goodman was born in Pasadena, California and grew up near Chicago.
In July 2002, he enlisted into the Army. Goodman was in the 3rd Special Forces Group's 2nd Battalion.
"We are aware of an incident resulting in the death of a U.S. Army Special Operations Command Soldier during a routine military freefall training event," command spokesman Lt. Col. Loren Bymer said in a statement.
Freefalling is when parachutists jump from an aircraft and delay opening their parachutes.