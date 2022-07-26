'Doesn't feel real' Family mourns Fort Bragg soldier killed in Moore County shooting

Keith Wright Jr. was in the 1st Special Forces Command and a father of four. he was killed when gunfire erupted at a gathering in a Moore County home.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fort Bragg soldier was killed when gunfire erupted during a gathering at a Moore County house and his family is seeking justice.

Keith Wright Jr., 29, was in the 1st Special Forces Command and his family said he had joined the Army right after graduating from high school in Virginia.

Wright was one of five people who were shot at the gathering in Pinebluff. His mother--Holly Smith--was one of those victims, and she was flown to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. She is expected to recover.

"It really doesn't feel real," said Latishanae Smith, Wright's sister. "It's like I'm dreaming. I think we're all going through those emotions."

Wright is also the father of four children.

"He is just a family man," said Keyon Smith, Wright's brother. "He always had his family with him. He loves everybody, and I've never known him to have a serious altercation with anybody."

Keyon and others said Wright had been all over the world with the military and most recently he had been in Africa.

The Moore County Sheriff's Office said it has a person of interest but no one is in custody.

Detectives have been to the place where the shooting happened before for other calls.

"We want justice," Lakeisha Wright said. "If anyone knows anything, we just want them to come forward and help us get it."