Fort Bragg special forces soldier killed in Moore County shooting

The identity of the person killed in a shooting that left one dead and four injured in Pinebluff has been released.

PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Bragg confirmed the man killed in a Pinebluff shooting on Saturday was a member of 1st Special Forces Command.

Moore County Sheriff's Office confirmed the 29-year-old shot and killed just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a large gathering on Primrose Path was Keith Martinez Wright Jr.

Wright was among five people shot at the gathering. The other four people were taken to hospitals and treated, including two who were seriously hurt and needed to be airlifted to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

Nobody has been arrested for the shooting.

Sheriff's investigators are working to identify witnesses who were at the gathering when the shooting happened. Anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact the Moore County Sheriff's Office at 910-947-2931.