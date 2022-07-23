One person dead, 4 others hurt in Moore County shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

One dead, two others hurt in Moore County shooting

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Moore County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder that took place south of Pinebluff.

Deputies responded to a shooting on Primrose Path just before 3:30 a.m. They found three people had been shot.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, two others were taken to the hospital.

Two additional victims were located at First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst and are dealing with non-life threatening injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
moore countymurdershooting
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sampson County deputy shot, one suspect still on the run
Fayetteville woman declared dead despite being very much alive
Kenly officials hold closed meeting after multiple officers step down
$25M worth of state property stolen, damaged, lost in last decade
Nursing German Shepherd on the mend after machete attack
ABC11 recognizes Disability Pride Month and its growing significance
2 charged with murder in Spring Lake shooting of Fayetteville man
Show More
Marines' 1st Black 4-star general to be confirmed
Cary police arrest second suspect in connection with shooting
COVID cases trending up as BA.5 variant spreads
5-year-old beekeeper creating buzz in Orange County
2 children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, CDC says
More TOP STORIES News