One person dead, 4 others hurt in Moore County shooting

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Moore County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder that took place south of Pinebluff.Deputies responded to a shooting on Primrose Path just before 3:30 a.m. They found three people had been shot.One person was pronounced dead at the scene, two others were taken to the hospital.Two additional victims were located at First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst and are dealing with non-life threatening injuries.