Fort Bragg soldier who wanted to remove minorities found guilty of illegal short barrel rifle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tuesday, a Fort Bragg soldier pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered short-barrel rifle.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina, Noah Edwin Anthony, 23, had evidence of a preliminary self-titled "operation to physically remove as many of (ethnic minorities) from Hoke, Cumberland, Robeson and Scotland Counties by whatever means need be." Investigators said they found the evidence on Anthony's electronic devices.

Court documents and other evidence revealed that Anthony was attempting to enter Fort Bragg on March 3, 2022, when he was stopped by gate officers for a random inspection. Officers found a loaded handgun in the center console of Anthony's vehicle.

It was later identified as a "Glock Like" 9mm which was a privately made handgun with no serial number, also known as a Ghost Gun.

When additional Military Police arrived they also found two extended magazines, ammunition, an American flag with a Swastika, instead of blue field and stars, and other Nazi-type patches.

A 3D printed FGC-9 rifle with no serial number, a lower receiver, magazines for various firearms, white supremacist literature, t-shirts and patches, as well as several electronic devices were found during a search of Anthony's home at Fort Bragg, feds said.

The ATF Firearms Laboratory was able to confirm that the FGC-9 rifle was a short barrel rifle less than 16 inches in violation of the National Firearms Act (NFA), lacked manufacturer's marks of identification or serial number, and was not registered as required under the NFA.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Michael Easley, announced that Anthony pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

He is scheduled to be sentenced later this year and faces up to 10 years in prison.