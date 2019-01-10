Fort Bragg soldiers deployed along US-Mexico border for Operation Faithful Patriot

As President Donald Trump prepared to visit the southern border on Thursday, ABC11 has learned more than 100 Fort Bragg soldiers are deployed along the border assisting the Department of Homeland Security and U.S Customs and Border Protection as part of Operation Faithful Patriot.Fort Bragg soldiers are spread out along the southern border in California, Arizona, and Texas, according to Fort Bragg's Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Lieutenant Colonel Mike Burns.The soldiers are providing assistance as military police officers along with sustainment support, performing functions such as fortifying existing border fences with concertina wire.Fort Bragg soldiers deployed in November. They will return home when the mission is complete, according to Burns.The Fort Bragg units are self-contained. The soldiers are living in tents, eating at portable chow halls and using portable showers and toilets.Burns said there is no indication more Fort Bragg soldiers will be deployed to the border anytime soon.