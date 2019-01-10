Fort Bragg soldiers deployed along US-Mexico border for Operation Faithful Patriot

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC11 learned more than 100 Fort Bragg soldiers are deployed along the border assisting the Department of Homeland Security and U.S Customs and Border Protection.

By
As President Donald Trump prepared to visit the southern border on Thursday, ABC11 has learned more than 100 Fort Bragg soldiers are deployed along the border assisting the Department of Homeland Security and U.S Customs and Border Protection as part of Operation Faithful Patriot.

Fort Bragg soldiers are spread out along the southern border in California, Arizona, and Texas, according to Fort Bragg's Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Lieutenant Colonel Mike Burns.

The soldiers are providing assistance as military police officers along with sustainment support, performing functions such as fortifying existing border fences with concertina wire.

Fort Bragg soldiers deployed in November. They will return home when the mission is complete, according to Burns.

The Fort Bragg units are self-contained. The soldiers are living in tents, eating at portable chow halls and using portable showers and toilets.

Burns said there is no indication more Fort Bragg soldiers will be deployed to the border anytime soon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fort braggborder patrolFayettevilleFort Bragg
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Raleigh officer in surgery after being shot multiple times; 2 suspects in custody
Latest models say wintry mix, rain more likely than snow this weekend
Body found in Durham Co. home after standoff, deputy-involved shooting
School's principal apologizes after throwing mock funeral
Family says slain Fayetteville woman, murder suspect grew up together
'Holding us hostage:' NC woman can't sell home because of government shutdown
'Expensive silliness:' Popular Triangle brewer says shutdown preventing expansion
VIDEO: Principal knocked down in Rolesville High School brawl
Show More
New details revealed in investigation of deadly lion attack
Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak 'appears to be over': CDC
New Year, new you: This workout is short, challenging and free
Durham police charge 2 in New Year's Day double homicide
More than 1,000 people to attend summit in Raleigh to discuss future of transportation
More News