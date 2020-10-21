Fort Bragg deletes Twitter account, blames hack for explicit tweets

Earlier this afternoon the Fort Bragg Twitter account was hacked and a string of inappropriate tweets were posted to the account. When made aware, the Fort Bragg social media team deleted the tweets & temporarily moved the account offline. The matter is under investigation. — XVIII Airborne Corps (@18airbornecorps) October 21, 2020

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Bragg deleted its Twitter account shortly after officials said "a string of explicit Tweets" was the work of a hack.Just before the Twitter handle was deleted, Fort Bragg tweeted out at 5:20 p.m., that the account was the victim of a hack, saying in part that "it was not the work of our admins.""As many of you may know, there were a string of explicit Tweets from our account this afternoon. This was not the work of our admins. Our account was hacked. We apologize to our followers. We have secured our account and looking into the matter," the Army base said.Earlier in the day, the account could be seen tweeting a number of lewd messages to another Twitter user.The official Twitter of the XVIII Airborne Corps stationed in Fort Bragg added clarification to the incident tweeting, "Earlier this afternoon the Fort Bragg Twitter account was hacked and a string of inappropriate tweets were posted to the account. When made aware, the Fort Bragg social media team deleted the tweets & temporarily moved the account offline."As of Wednesday evening, the official Fort Bragg Facebook page remains untouched while the Twitter account is deactivated.