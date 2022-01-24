Politics

8,500 troops placed on heightened alert for European deployment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Defense Department placed 8,500 U.S.-based troops on heightened alert for deployment to Europe in response to the escalating crisis with Russia over Ukraine.

Could some of those troops come from Fort Bragg? The public information officer at the Army post said Bragg is not commenting on any troop deployment.

In any case, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has placed the troops on "heightened alert" for rapid deployment to assist NATO if needed.

RELATED: Why does Russia want Ukraine?

According to CNN, the Biden administration was in the final stages of identifying specific military units it wants to send to eastern Europe.

The move comes amid rising tensions about Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine that were not eased during talks Friday between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva.

On Sunday, the State Department ordered the families of all American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion.
