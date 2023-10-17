Pentagon places 2,000 troops on heightened alert as war rages in Middle East

It's unclear at this time if Fort Liberty troops are included in the latest move by the Department of Defense to prepare for deployment.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Pentagon placed 2,000 American troops on a heightened state of readiness, informing them they could be deployed to the Middle East in the near future.

Local troops at Fort Liberty are often among those first deployed, but it remains unclear at this time if those soldiers are part of this latest announcement.

SEE ALSO | Israel-Gaza live updates from ABC News

The move advances the Department of Defense's ability to quickly react to developments in the fighting happening in Israel and Gaza. Still, the DOD emphasized that no decision has been made about deploying forces at this time.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he is continuing to assess the situation and advise President Joe Biden on whether the U.S. should deploy forces to the area.

A spokesman for the 18th Airborne Corps released the following statement:

"We will not speculate on future force posture or discuss troop movements due to operational security. However, the XVIII Airborne Corps, stands ready to deploy in support of any contingency around the world when the nation calls."

SEE ALSO | President Biden visiting Israel, Jordan as concerns mount that Hamas conflict will spread