Four charged in Robeson County double murder

Four people are behind bars after officials said they're responsible for a double murder in Robeson County.On Tuesday afternoon, deputies were called to the 1200 block of Collins Mill Road, in Fairmont, after a man said he found two bodies covered in weeds.The bodies were identified as 33-year-old Angela Nicole Smith and 31-year-old Matthew Steven McCray, both of the Lumberton Area.Reports said the bodies appeared to have been at the location for several days.The cause of death is unknown at this time; results are pending an autopsy report from the Medical Examiner's Office.On Wednesday, multiple agencies, including 80 law enforcement officers, executed three search warrants at Eaglewood Mobile Home Park, located at Highway 41 North.Officials arrested Patrick Gatlin, 31, Anitriel Ray, 37, Juwon Lewis, 24, and Tiffany Smith, 22, and charged them each with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, and two counts of felony conspiracy.Gatlin was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.All suspects were booked into the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.