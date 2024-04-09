4 victims identified in I-440 wrong-way crash in Raleigh

The four people killed in a crash Saturday morning on I-440 westbound have been identified by police.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people were killed in a crash Saturday morning on I-440 westbound.

At about 2:20 a.m., the Raleigh Police Department responded to a crash on I-440 westbound near Capital Boulevard.

Police said Gerson Ivan Ambriz-Martin, 21, was driving a 2013 Honda Civic in the wrong direction on I-440 westbound. Other passengers in the car were Yesenia Gutierrez Lopez, 32, and Matias Lopez Aldair Rivaldo, 24.

Ambriz-Martin then hit a 2018 Honda Accord driving westbound head-on. The Honda Accord was being driven by 28-year-old Bianca Zena Powell.

Both drivers and two passengers inside the Honda Civic died from their injuries.

The crash is still being investigated.