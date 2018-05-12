CRIME

Four Oaks Elementary teacher facing prescription fraud charges

Jessica Carroll Crawford (Credit: Town of Benson)

BENSON, NC (WTVD) --
A Four Oaks Elementary School teacher was arrested after police said she was trying to obtain prescription medication fraudulently.

According to officials, 34-year-old Jessica Carroll Crawford, of Benson, called the Walgreens along the 400 block of East Main Street Thursday afternoon trying to fill a prescription.

Police reports state Crawford claimed she was an employee with an area doctor's office and needed to call in a prescription; however, the caller ID from her phone showed a private number which raised suspicions for pharmacy employees.

A worker then contacted the alleged doctor's office and learned that a request was not made.

Crawford then went to the store to pick up the medication where she was met by police.

She was arrested and charged with felony obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and misdemeanor obtaining a prescription medication by fraud.

She was booked into Johnston County Jail and was later released on a $10,000 bond.
