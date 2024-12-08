1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Lee County shooting

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another was left seriously injured following a shooting in Lee County on Friday.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of multiple gunshot victims at around 5:45 pm. in the 1500 block of Poplar Springs Church Road.

When deputies arrived they found 19-year-old Erik Peredes Maravilla dead at the scene and one other person with a gunshot wound. The second victim was taken to a nearby trauma center.

Deputies said Stephen Alexander Buruca-Romero, 19, of Sanford was arrested and charged with murder. He is being held in the Lee County Jail under no bond.

