Man facing multiple charges after shooting, injuring 3 people in a vehicle in Chatham County

BEAR CREEK, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were taken to the hospital on Frida after deputies said a man shot into a vehicle they were in.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of three people who were shot at Murphy's gas station, at 107 New Chatham Road in Siler City at 6 p.m. All three victims were taken to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill with what deputies said were non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, deputies said they found that the shooting happened at a residence on Highway 902 in Bear Creek. On Saturday, authorities said investigators executed a search warrant where they found evidence connected to the shooting.

Michael Darren Sharpe, 46, was charged with seven counts of felony discharging a weapon into a motor vehicle, three counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, four counts of misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun, one count of felony assault inflicting serious injury, and one count of misdemeanor injury to personal property.

He is being held under a $1 million secured bond. Sharpe's first court appearance will be on Jan. 6.

