4 children among 6 killed in wrong-way crash on Kentucky interstate

EMBED <>More Videos

4 children among 6 killed in wrong-way crash on Kentucky interstate

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- A woman and four children were killed in a wrong-way driver crash on a Kentucky interstate Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The driver of the car that was traveling the wrong way also died after crashing head-on into the family's vehicle, the Lexington Police Department said in a news release.

US traffic deaths up 7% last year, highest number since 2007

Officers responding to a call about a dark colored "vehicle traveling the wrong direction" on northbound Interstate 75 found the fatal crash, according to the release.

The crash occurred around mile marker 104, about 9 miles southeast of downtown Lexington.

Nine-year-old Karmen Greene, of Owenton, Kentucky was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner's Office. She had been riding in the passenger side of the family's car, the release said.

4 teens, including 3 Tarboro High School students, killed in head-on crash near Greenville

The wrong way driver, identified as Jamaica Natasha Caudill, 38, of Madison County, was also pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office.

Four other people, including children aged 2-11, were taken to a hospital but died of their injuries, according to the release.

The coroner's office later identified them as Catherine Greene, 30, Santanna Greene, 11, Brayden Boxwell, 5 and Jack Greene, 2.

The cause of death for all six victims was "multiple blunt trauma injuries," the Fayette County Coroner's Office said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckytraffic fatalitiescar crashfatal crashwrong waytraffic accident
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
Show More
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
I-Team: How police officers are training to de-escalate conflicts
More TOP STORIES News