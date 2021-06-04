4 teens, including 3 Tarboro High School students, killed in head-on crash near Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four teens died when a box truck crossed a median and hit their vehicle head on in Pitt County.North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it happened on US 264 west of Greenville just a few minutes before noon Thursday.The box truck was traveling north on 264 when it ran off the road and crossed through the median. In the southbound lane was a car with five teenagers inside.Three of the teens died at the scene, a fourth died at the hospital, and the other had minor injuries. The driver of the box truck also only had minor injuries.Highway Patrol identified the victims as Abby Foster, 18, John Winstead, 17, Devin Wilson 15, and Madison Wilson, 18. The surviving teen was 16-year-old Dakota Wilson. All of the teens are from Tarboro, except Foster who is from Farmville.Edgecombe County Public Schools released the following statement about the crash:The driver of the box truck was identified as Alberto Pedraza III. Troopers said he lost control of the truck because he was going too fast in the rain.He has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.