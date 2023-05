The downtown Raleigh spot is reopening next week.

Fox Liquor Bar reopening in downtown Raleigh next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A grand reopening is happening in downtown Raleigh.

Restaurant Owner Ashley Christensen announced on Instagram she's reopening her Fox Liquor Bar next week after the Wilmington Street bar underwent renovations.

The spot closed at the beginning of the pandemic.

The grand opening for the public is next Friday, May 19.