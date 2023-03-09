Angus Barn named best locally owned restaurant in NC

The Eure family has owned the Angus Barn since 1960.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Angus Barn in Raleigh has been named the best locally owned restaurant in North Carolina by Southern Living Magazine.

The magazine asked readers to share their favorite local restaurant and the steakhouse on Glenwood Avenue came out on top.

It went on to highlight certain things at the Angus Barn including the ribeye and the filet.

