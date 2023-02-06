2 accused in teen's murder appear in Franklin County court

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two suspects accused of murdering a teenager last week in Franklin County are expected to appear in court.

This comes a day after the victim's family said their final goodbyes at a funeral service.

Gavin Miller, 18, and Dillon Piper, 19 are charged with second degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Hamilton Woods Junior on January 29.

In a statement from Woods' family they believe the incident started with an argument between two women known to Woods.

The Woods family says they are worried they will not get justice in this case because of how well known the two families of the suspects are known in the area.

Miller and Piper are being held without bond.

Woods' family says they will hold a press conference immediately after the bond hearing on Monday morning.