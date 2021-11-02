Business owner says someone wrote 'Get the Hell out of Franklinton' in chalk in front of restaurant

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The message was clear to Travis Savage and it has strengthened his resolve even more.Now he's is trying to track down the people or person who wrote in chalk in front of his Franklinton restaurant: "Get the Hell out of Franklinton."He and his wife discovered it Monday morning when they were opening up The Jamaican Patty Shack on South Main Street.Travis said this fourth such incident since they opened eight months ago.One time, he said someone threw rice and noodles down the alley next to his business to try and attract rodents.Someone also threw a brick through several of his back windows and cut the cord on his cables that power his registers.He has reported all the incidents to the police."We need to get past this type of stuff, we're just here to provide decent food for everyone," Travis said.Police said all of the incidents are under investigation and they're trying to figure out who did it and why.At this point, investigators aren't ready to call it a hate crime but they wouldn't rule it out."We've had this building for two and half years," Travis said. "We pretty much did everything you see inside this building with the help of family and friends."The family doesn't know when the chalk message was left but they were at the restaurant Sunday until 9 p.m."We're just trying to figure out the best way to secure our family business and our safety," said Yashiyah Louissant, who is a cousin of Travis'. "We're not going anywhere though and the acts being done are not frightening us."