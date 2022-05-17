coronavirus test

Americans can now order 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 tests delivered by USPS

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

You can now order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests

WASHINGTON -- You can now get more free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government.

The government first started offering the free at-home tests in January. They announced a second round available to be shipped out in March.

And now, with cases rising again, a third round of free at-home COVID-19 tests are available for order.

This time, eight tests will be in each order. During the first and second round of free tests, people were able to order four tests per household.

Orders are now being accepted on COVIDTests.gov.

"Your order of 8 tests will come in 2 separate packages (4 tests in each package), each with its own tracking number. Packages will ship free," the website says.

Earlier this month, a senior administration official said the government had gone through about 400 million of the 1 billion free tests pledged to Americans so far, through the first and second round of free tests. The official said they expected, over the next couple of months, to use up another few hundred million.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus testingjoe bidenu.s. & worldcoronavirus testcovid 19state of the union
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEST
You can now order another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests
You can order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests next week
White House releases new, closer-to-normal COVID pandemic plan for US
Where's my free COVID test? Many have waited more than a month
TOP STORIES
Raleigh Fire, Police warn of looming problems without major pay raises
Baby formula maker Abbott says agreement reached to reopen plant
Police ID 2 people found dead at Fayetteville home
NC Primary Election: What to know before you vote
What we know about the victims of the Buffalo shooting
NCCU law analyst: 'Replacement theory' driving increased hate crimes
Hamlin, Jordan team wins second NASCAR race
Show More
Reward offered for information on endangered red wolf death
Retired cop who confronted gunman in Buffalo shooting hailed as 'hero'
Arby's manager urinated in milkshakes for sexual gratification: police
Gas prices hit a record nationwide high, Triangle prices vary
Deadly church shooting motivated by Taiwan-China conflict: Police
More TOP STORIES News