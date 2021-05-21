George Floyd Memorial Foundation presents $25,000 scholarship to Fayetteville State University

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- On May 25, it will mark exactly one year since George Floyd was murdered and his family and their foundation are doing everything they can to honor his legacy.The George Floyd Memorial Foundation presented Fayetteville State University with a $25,000 scholarship on the university campus Friday morning.Bridgett Floyd, George's sister, and several other local family members were in attendance when Bridgett presented the check to Chancellor Darrell T. Allison."I believe in making change for those around you, near you, far away," Bridgett said. She tells ABC11 this scholarship will be a stepping stone for future students who are looking to be free of generational debt or baggage.FSU senior Dabria Bullock, a criminal justice major, and Ahmahd Moore, a communications major, both say this scholarship will be significant for others out there like themselves."A lot of students come to college with scholarships and that's the only way they'd be able to attend college. I'm one of those students, so I think it means opportunity," Bullock said.A sentiment shared by Moore, "We can go one step closer to being debt-free. I think that just means a lot.""Generational stamps. We need to put things in place for our kids' kids," Bridgett said. Along with the scholarship bearing George's name, it will come with more significance being given to a Historically Black University and in the city where George was born.Bridgett says the passing time hasn't made the pain any easier but is more than willing to accept the call to carry on her brother's legacy. "We are working, and we are going to continue to work and make changes."During the presentation, Councilwoman Shakeyla Ingram read out loud a declaration signed by Mayor Mitch Colvin that states the city of Fayetteville will recognize May 25, 2021, as George Floyd Jr. Day.