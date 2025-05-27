George Floyd's NC family reflects on what has happened since his death in 2020: 'We're hopeful'

The murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis, Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020, catapulted the Floyd family into the global spotlight.

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- In the five years since he was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, George Floyd's family says that while justice was served, society still has a long way to go.

"As a youngster, he always wanted to be famous. We didn't know that he would get that kind of notoriety following his death," Floyd's uncle, Roger Floyd, tells ABC11 News.

5 years after his death, Eyewitness News Reporter Akilah Davis sat down with Roger Floyd inside the same Hoke County church where he had a memorial service in 2020 after Floyd's death.

The setting brought back memories and feelings of gratitude from the day Uncle Roger arrived for his nephew's service.

"Roads and streets were aligned with a multitude of individuals of all races and ethnicities, just showing so much love to the family. It was just a real warm feeling inside of feeling welcome in this space."

The murder of George Floyd catapulted the Floyd family into the global spotlight. His death sparked days of protests in Minneapolis, Raleigh and around the world.

Uncle Roger watched the nearly 9-minute video of Officer Derek Chauvin's knee on his nephew's neck three times.

Once for himself. A second time for his family. The final time for George, whom he held for the first time as an infant.

"My brother was so proud to have a son. Roger man! Got that boy! Got that boy! He named him his namesake, George Perry Jr. and of course, we called him Perry Jr."

A jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He says the family believes justice was served when Chauvin was sentenced in 2021 to 22 and a half years in prison.

Deadly Police Encounters

Data analyzed by ABC News shows the number of deadly police encounters in the United States since George Floyd's murder in 2020 has increased by 38 percent compared to the previous five years.

The number of victims killed by police during these types of incidents has risen every year for the last five years. Most deaths are happening in urban counties, stats show.

The number of people killed by police jumped for every race or ethnic group, but the largest increase has been with victims who identified as African American.

"It's deeply rooted in race, justice, humanity, and power," says Ashley Campbell.

Mental Health Need Grows

Campbell is a licensed marriage and family therapist associate. She launched RDU Black Therapists during the George Floyd movement as she saw a dire need for mental health services in the community.

"It wasn't just about witnessing death. It was about black people confronting a painful truth that we live with every day, and that truth can coincide with how safe we really are," Campbell said.

She says five years after Floyd's death, people are still processing the video. It's something she believes led many African Americans to start therapy.

"Black mental health became such a mainstream thing at that time because we're reliving some of those traumatic situations felt generations ago."

And that trauma was felt personally and professionally.

Floyd's death led to a racial reckoning in the summer of 2020.

As a result, many companies launched and renewed their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

And five years later, many of these initiatives have now been rolled back or outlawed by President Trump's Executive Orders.

Holding law enforcement officers accountable remains a challenge.

The George Floyd Justice in policing act, a measure targeting racial bias and use of force, failed to pass in Congress.

However, the Floyd family is still determined to keep George's name alive.

"We're hopeful change will come, and it needs to come sooner rather than later."

