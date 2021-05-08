Fort Bragg soldier charged with murder of fellow comrade in Fayetteville

Police were called to the 1400 block of Ferndell Drive just before 1:30 p.m. Friday and found Kelia Horton, 22, of Spring Lake suffering from a gunshot wound. She died after being taken to the hospital.
Horton was an active duty soldier stationed at Fort Bragg.
Tiara Nicole Vinson, 26, of Fayetteville was charged with first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into occupied property. Vinson is also an active duty soldier stationed at Fort Bragg.
Vinson was arrested on May 7 and is in the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.
The relationship between Vinson and Horton is unknown at this time.
