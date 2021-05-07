woman killed

Woman dead after being shot outside Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police said a woman has died after being shot in broad daylight outside of a home Friday.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Ferndell Drive just before 1:30 p.m. On arrival, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died.


Authorities have not revealed the identity of the woman at this time.

Police say they believe the shooting wasn't random; however, they did not say if they have a suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 751-1046 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477.

