Fuquay-Varina Police search home as part of child-abuse investigation

Fuquay-Varina Police executed a search warrant on a home as part of a child-abuse investigation.Investigators seized a belt and an HDMI cable allegedly used to beat children.The alleged attacks involve three teenage boys who say they were beaten by their mother's live-in boyfriend.The chilling accusations were released in new court documents. Two brothers, ages 16 and 15, claim they were beaten naked in the shower, whipped doing pushups, and forced to clean the kitchen floor with a toothbrush for hours.Neighbors were stunned to hear about the investigation."I feel so bad. I feel so bad," said neighbor Bianca Ojeda. "These things, they never have to happen."A 14-year-old sibling claims he was beaten, punched, and thrown to the ground.The warrants say the teens were forced to write thousands of times, phrases such as "What happens in this house, stays in this house."Investigators initially got involved after the 15-year-old showed up to school with a black and bloodied eye.Warrants also say the boys' mother knew about the alleged abuse, but the teens say: "Didn't care."ABC11 stopped by the home Tuesday. No one answered.According to the arrest warrant, the boys now live in Indiana with family.So far, no charges have been filed.