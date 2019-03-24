Fuquay-Varina police searching for suspect in armed convenience store robbery

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fuquay-Varina police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery.According to a Facebook post from the police department , the robbery happened around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday at the Cubbard Convenience Store at 823 South Main Street.The suspect is described as an older man, approximately 6-foot-1 in height with a beard, and he was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants/jeans.He left the scene and headed south on South Main Street and was driving a white older-model Infiniti sedan with rust on the back.No injuries were reported.If you have information on this crime contact FVPD immediately at 919-552-3191 or email fvpolicetips@Fuquay-Varina.org.