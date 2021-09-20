gabby petito

Woman tells GMA she picked up Brian Laundrie as hitchhiker, days after last call by Gabby

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman describes picking up Brian Laundrie as a hitchhiker in Wyoming

NEW YORK -- A woman told "Good Morning America" that she picked up Brian Laundrie as he hitchhiked alone in Wyoming.

Gabby Petito: Timeline of everything we know about her disappearance

She picked him up on August 29, four days after the last time Gabby Petito is known to have called her family.
Laundrie told Miranda Baker he had been camping alone while Gabby Petito worked on their social media page in their van.

He eventually got out of Baker's car when she said she was heading to Jackson Hole.

"He got out, and you know, he was thankful and he was kind of in a hurry. He said he was going to go across the street into the parking lot and find someone else to give him a ride, but, when we looked back 10 or 15 seconds after he got out of the vehicle he was just gone," she said.

You can watch the entire exclusive interview with Baker on "Good Morning America," beginning at 7 a.m.


The FBI confirmed that a body matching Petito's was found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sunday night.

EMBED More News Videos

The FBI confirmed a body matching the description of Gabby Petito has been found in Grand Teton on Sunday.



The Laundrie family attorney released a statement on Sunday night: "The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family."

Laundrie remains missing in Florida.

WATCH | Chopper hovers over police search for Brian Laundrie at Carlton Reserve
EMBED More News Videos

Chopper video shows the police search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
blue pointsuffolk countywyominghuman remains foundgabby petitobrian laundriemissing womanmissing personbody found
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GABBY PETITO
Body matching description of Gabby Petito found in Grand Teton: FBI
Police: Gabby Petito case not linked to slaying of two women in Utah
Search for Brian Laundrie in nature reserve called off for night
Brian Laundrie's sister says she wants Gabby Petito to be found safe
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Johnston County School Board to discuss mask mandate today
Pfizer says COVID vaccine safe, effective for kids 5-11
Warm & Humid, Rain Returns Tuesday
Samuel Adams' new beer is so strong it's illegal in North Carolina
Body matching description of Gabby Petito found in Grand Teton: FBI
Powerball drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $472M
Show More
21-year-old Fayetteville woman shot in head dies
TIMELINE: What happened to Gabby Petito?
Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 24 hurt
2 men die after shooting on NCCU's campus during football game
Wake County groups fight vaccine hesitancy
More TOP STORIES News