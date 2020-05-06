Coronavirus: Gap plans to reopen 800 stores in May; here's what will be different

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gap Inc. announced Wednesday it plans to reopen 800 stores before the end of the month, including Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta, Janie and Jack, and Intermix locations.The first stores to open their doors will be in Texas this weekend, according to the company.But customers shouldn't expect the stores to look as they did before the novel coronavirus. Fitting rooms will be closed, plexiglass barriers will be added by the registers and store employees will be controlling the number of people allowed in stores.Since you can't try anything on in-store, the company will still be accepting returns. Stores will also be "quarantining returns for 24 hours before putting them back on the sales floor," the company says.Employees will be wearing cloth masks while on duty; customers are encouraged to wear masks while browsing and shopping.Curbside pickup has already been operating at 75 stores in Texas and Georgia.