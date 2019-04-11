Garage housing rare Porsche collection damaged in Durham explosion

By Adam Frary
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A downtown Durham building, directly adjacent to where the Durham gas explosion took place, is home to a world-class collection of rare Porsche cars.

The collection is owned by a local businessman Bob Ingram.

Ingram is a leader in the pharmaceutical industry and the former CEO and Chairman of Glaxo/Wellcome. He was integral to the merger that formed GlaxoSmithKline.

The private car collection is not open to the general public. Although, according to the Hendrick Porsche Southpoint website: "When you purchase a Porsche from us, you have the option to have your new or pre-owned Porsche delivered at the Ingram Collection...tour included."

Porsche cars obtained from famous collectors, such as Jerry Seinfeld, belong to this collection. ABC11 reached out to Bob Ingram who declined to comment at this time.

Chopper11 HD was able to see that at least some of the Porsches were damaged in the explosion, fire and building collapse.

Damaged Porsche cars can be seen at around the 1:30 mark of the below video:
Smoke clears and shows the extent of damage from massive explosion in Downtown Durham



The gas explosion killed one person and injured 25. It happened when a contractor hit a gas line at 115 North Duke Street between Morgan and Main streets.
