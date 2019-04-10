Durham explosion leaves 1 dead, 15 injured after contractor hit gas line

EMBED <>More Videos

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A gas explosion killed 1 person and injured 15 others in downtown Durham on Wednesday morning.

"I've never seen anything like it before," Robin Jarvi said. "I was sitting at the traffic light...and I smelled heavy, heavy gas. There were people in the building. I saw a business owner put a sign that said 'Business is closed for the day because of a gas leak.' As soon as I went through the traffic light, the whole building exploded."

EMBED More News Videos

Robin Jarvy was driving past the building when the explosion happened.



The explosion happened shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday at 115 North Duke Street when a contractor hit a gas line. That contractor was hired by Kaffeinate coffee shop and did receive the required permits before beginning work, according to North Carolina 811 Executive Director Louis Panzer. Panzer said an investigation into what happened will take place.

Dominion Energy said it shut off the flow of gas at approximately 11:10 a.m.

During a press briefing just after 11:30, Durham officials confirmed that 1 person had died in the explosion and 15 people were injured--11 of them were taken to Duke Regional Hospital and four were taken to Duke University Hospital.
EMBED More News Videos

One person is dead and 15 people are injured following a gas explosion in downtown Durhan on Wednesday morning.


A Durham firefighter was one of the people injured. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A Dominion Energy employee was also injured in the explosion. Conditions of the other injured people have not been released.

"All you see is just a cloud of smoke go up and then you the building just slowly crumble down and people scattering out of there," Tyler Headrick, a construction worker who was working on a nearby church's roof, told ABC11's Tim Pulliam.

ABC11 Meteorologist Brittany Bell picked up smoke from the explosion on First Alert Doppler. She said wind in the area is blowing the smoke southwest toward Chapel Hill.

Watch videos from the explosion scene:
EMBED More News Videos

Durham gas explosion (1 of 5)

Bystanders and witnesses of the Durham explosion


The explosion happened a couple of buildings away from Durham School of the Arts. No students were injured.

"Our students and staff are safe in place at the school; there have been no injuries. Dismissal is process," Durham Public Schools said in a statement on Twitter.

The building where the explosion happened, 115 North Duke Street, is historically known as the "Studebaker Building." Built in 1920, the building was home to a car dealership and then an auto parts store. According to Open Durham, the building was later part of a restaurant complex before being converted into various offices.

Prescient Company leased the space starting in 2017. They are not the owners. It is owned by a West Coast real estate company called 2050 Bentley LLC. Kaffeinate coffee shop and Main Street Clinical Associates are also located in the same building.



Some people in downtown Durham have reported having cloudy or brown water. The city said that is happening because of the extra demand being put on the system by first responders in the area.







Several roads in the Brightleaf and dowtown Durham areas are closed:


Gas leaks

PSNC Energy offers the following tips for knowing the signs of natural gas leaks:

Indoor leaks:
  • An odor that smells like rotten eggs
  • Unusual noises coming from gas equipment


Outdoor leaks:
  • Dirt or debris blowing in the air
  • Persistent bubbles from wet areas on the ground
  • Vegetation/weeds near pipeline appears discolored or dead


If you smell natural gas or notice these signs, leave area immediately. Do not attempt to find the leak. Do not turn on or off any electrical switches. Do not use telephones.

Once outside and at safe distance, call 911 or 1-877-766-2427
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durham
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother uses gun to defend 10-year-old son, home against burglar
Alligator intentionally put in NC lake near homes, officials say
New warning about 'misleading' jewelry ads
Masked man robs Durham Kohl's at gunpoint
Woman mistakes vacuum for intruder; calls 911 to report burglary
Here's the first ever direct image of a black hole
Live: Fate of Jonathan Sander still hangs in the balance
Show More
Moms to rally in Raleigh in favor of gun control legislation
New I-40 sign honors Saint Augustine's University's national title
Push to make motorcycle helmets optional in NC fails committee vote
Deadly school bus crash involving big rig in Maryland
NC legislation would help undocumented residents get driver's license
More TOP STORIES News