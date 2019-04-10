Durham explosion leaves 1 dead, 15 injured after contractor hit gas line

"I've never seen anything like it before," Robin Jarvi said. "I was sitting at the traffic light...and I smelled heavy, heavy gas. There were people in the building. I saw a business owner put a sign that said 'Business is closed for the day because of a gas leak.' As soon as I went through the traffic light, the whole building exploded."
The explosion happened shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday at 115 North Duke Street when a contractor hit a gas line. That contractor was hired by Kaffeinate coffee shop and did receive the required permits before beginning work, according to North Carolina 811 Executive Director Louis Panzer. Panzer said an investigation into what happened will take place.
Dominion Energy said it shut off the flow of gas at approximately 11:10 a.m.
During a press briefing just after 11:30, Durham officials confirmed that 1 person had died in the explosion and 15 people were injured--11 of them were taken to Duke Regional Hospital and four were taken to Duke University Hospital.
A Durham firefighter was one of the people injured. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A Dominion Energy employee was also injured in the explosion. Conditions of the other injured people have not been released.
"All you see is just a cloud of smoke go up and then you the building just slowly crumble down and people scattering out of there," Tyler Headrick, a construction worker who was working on a nearby church's roof, told ABC11's Tim Pulliam.
ABC11 Meteorologist Brittany Bell picked up smoke from the explosion on First Alert Doppler. She said wind in the area is blowing the smoke southwest toward Chapel Hill.
The explosion happened a couple of buildings away from Durham School of the Arts. No students were injured.
"Our students and staff are safe in place at the school; there have been no injuries. Dismissal is process," Durham Public Schools said in a statement on Twitter.
The building where the explosion happened, 115 North Duke Street, is historically known as the "Studebaker Building." Built in 1920, the building was home to a car dealership and then an auto parts store. According to Open Durham, the building was later part of a restaurant complex before being converted into various offices.
Prescient Company leased the space starting in 2017. They are not the owners. It is owned by a West Coast real estate company called 2050 Bentley LLC. Kaffeinate coffee shop and Main Street Clinical Associates are also located in the same building.
Some people in downtown Durham have reported having cloudy or brown water. The city said that is happening because of the extra demand being put on the system by first responders in the area.
FYI, we are aware of reports of cloudy or brown water from some downtown #Durham customers. This is due to extra demand on the system from @durhamcityfire as they battle the gas explosion. Please be patient while our first responders are on the scene.— Durham Saves Water (@DurhamWater) April 10, 2019
Huge explosion near Brightleaf in Durham just now. Maybe gas leak. Window of The Federal, 2 blocks away blown out pic.twitter.com/XqTvoPFTd6— Laura Sell (@LauraSell) April 10, 2019
Gas explosion at Main and North Duke in downtown Durham. stay out of the area, friends! pic.twitter.com/UMvGrUNppN— joshua tranen (@jtranen) April 10, 2019
I’m with county leaders from across NC in a ballroom at the Durham Convention Center, where the gas explosion was quite loud and it shook the chandeliers. Hoping everyone is ok. Thank you to our first responders already on the scene.— Greg Ford (@GregFordNC) April 10, 2019
Several roads in the Brightleaf and dowtown Durham areas are closed:
The following intersections will be closed until further— DurhamPoliceNC (@DurhamPoliceNC) April 10, 2019
Duke@main st
Duke@gregson
Duke@peabody
Duke@pettigrew
Duke@chapel hill st
Chapel hill@gregson
Gregson@peabody
Gregson@w main
Gregson@Lamond
W main@fullard
Fuller@w Morgan
Gas leaks
PSNC Energy offers the following tips for knowing the signs of natural gas leaks:
Indoor leaks:
- An odor that smells like rotten eggs
- Unusual noises coming from gas equipment
Outdoor leaks:
- Dirt or debris blowing in the air
- Persistent bubbles from wet areas on the ground
- Vegetation/weeds near pipeline appears discolored or dead
If you smell natural gas or notice these signs, leave area immediately. Do not attempt to find the leak. Do not turn on or off any electrical switches. Do not use telephones.
Once outside and at safe distance, call 911 or 1-877-766-2427