durham explosion

Second anniversary of Durham explosion observed quietly

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Second anniversary of Durham explosion observed quietly

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Drive or walk along North Duke Street where a natural gas explosion rocked downtown Durham in 2019, and you'll notice reminders of that tragic day.

Reg Turner remembers it well. We met him as he prepared meats inside a smoker for the menu at Maverick's.

"If we put smoked wings on it that's two or three hours. Smoked butt or whole hog, that's six to seven hours. So I'm gonna pull it up, everything is sort of smoky now," he said.

He also remembers how deadlier clouds of smoke hung in the air downtown two years ago, when something ignited what investigators called an accidental gas leak. The explosion killed two people and injured more than two dozen others.

"We just heard a boom! As my friend asked, are we in a war zone? It shook everything," he said.
EMBED More News Videos

Bus cams capture moment of Durham gas explosion.



One of the people killed, Kong Lee, owned a coffee shop inside the building where the blast happened.

"I only met the owner a few times, but when I met him he was pleasant," said Turner. "You know good people when you talk to 'em, and we sent our condolences to his family and everybody."

The blast also killed PSNC Energy worker Jay Rambeaut, and the force of the explosion affected all of the businesses that used to operate on or near the battered block. You see more reminders of the destruction across the street, where apartment windows blown out back then are repaired now.

Turner's aware of the sad anniversary as he does his best to coax potential diners to give Maverick's a try.

"We want see people happy! I'm praying and hoping that we get more people to come down and try our food out," he said. "We got good food!"

He and other workers at affected businesses are planning for the future while remembering one of the worst days in Durham history.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countyexplosiondurham explosiondurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DURHAM EXPLOSION
State investigators release findings in 2019 Durham gas explosion
4 lawsuits filed in deadly downtown Durham gas explosion
'It was horrific:' Man injured in explosion reflects 1 year later
A year after Durham explosion, Torero's 'working hard' to reopen
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
More TOP STORIES News