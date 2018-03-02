FOOD & DRINK

NOW OPEN: Purple espresso steamers and made from scratch Belgian waffles in Durham

Durham's Kaffeinate opened a few months ago and is carving out a niche for itself.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham's Kaffeinate opened a few months ago and is carving out a niche for itself for innovative coffee, espresso, and latte drinks.

Kaffeinate in Durham, North Carolina



"We have a lot of drinks that are unique like our Okinawan steamer which uses the purple sweet potato," explained Diana Lee, who opened the cafe with her brother, Raymond.

"This month, we have our pistachio rose latte, so, we're always really pushing for excellence in creativity and innovation which we find is the heart of Durham," she said.

The brother, sister duo grew up in the Triangle. In addition to the brews, they also offer bites including pastries from Durham's Ninth Street Bakery and made from scratch Belgian waffles.

Made from scratch Belgian waffles



"We make them with whole wheat flour which I'm very excited about," explained Diana Lee. "You can get all sorts of toppings like fresh fruit in season, Nutella, whipped cream, and fudge, caramel, almonds, things like that," she said.

Lee says they also use local beans for drinks. "Our house blend is from Dilworth Coffee which roasts in Raleigh, and we are featuring espresso beans from Caballo Rojo, a small batch roaster in Durham," she said.

"We like to rotate various local roasters as well for our single origin pour over and drip options."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodwafflescoffeeDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Kathmandu Kitchen brings Himalayan cuisine to Cary
Get the dish on Fayetteville's dining scene, from an ice cream shop to a relocated eatery
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News