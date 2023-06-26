Garner school on code yellow as police try to serve warrant nearby

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Garner school is on code yellow as police try to serve a warrant to an uncooperative person on Monday afternoon.

Police said about 3:30 p.m. that officers were at a home in the 400 block of Avery Street and that the person there is refusing to come out.

North Garner Middle School was on the code yellow as a cautionary measure but was scheduled to release on time.

Officers are diverting carpool traffic to Curtiss Drive at the gym.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

