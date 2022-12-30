N.C. State radio voice Gary Hahn suspended for 'illegal aliens' comment

Iconic N.C. State radio broadcaster Gary Hahn has been suspended indefinitely after making a reference to "illegal aliens" in El Paso, Texas.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Iconic N.C. State radio broadcaster Gary Hahn has been suspended indefinitely after making a reference to "illegal aliens" in El Paso, Texas.

Hahn made the comment won air while announcing the Wolfpack's loss to Maryland in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Friday afternoon.

Hahn is an employee of Learfield Communications, the N.C. State broadcast rightsholder.

The general manager of Wolfpack Sports Properties released a statement confirming Hahn was suspended indefinitely for the comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.