RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A gas station on Capital Boulevard is selling regular unleaded fuel for above $4 a gallon.
The listed price for a gallon of fuel at the Exxon at the corner of Capital Boulevard and Calvary Drive is $4.19 as of midday Thursday.
It's the highest listed price ABC11 has found. Other stations on Capital Boulevard are selling unleaded for somewhere between $3.59-3.79.
Gas Buddy, which tracks prices at pumps across the country, shows the average price in Raleigh at $3.65, in Durham it's $3.66 and in Fayetteville it's $3.58.
"I have kids who just started driving; I know that they're loving the experience, but even they are completely overwhelmed by the ends of their paycheck, you know? How do I get back and forth to work," one woman told ABC11 on Thursday.
Experts warn the price of gas may continue to increase as Russia--a major exporter of fuel--continues its attack on Ukraine.
Unrest and uncertainty always cause fluctuations in the price of commodities, especially gas. Economic sanctions on Russia from all developing nations is also likely contributing to the increase.
This of course all comes at a time when oil prices were already rising due to seasonal factors and an increase in travel with COVID-19 restrictions lifting.
Raleigh gas station posts price of $4.19 per gallon for regular unleaded
TOP STORIES
Show More