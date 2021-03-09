North Carolina gas prices the most expensive they've been since April 2019

Gas prices in the Carolinas are on the rise.According to AAA, North and South Carolina state averages are now the most expensive daily average price since April 2019.North Carolina's gas price average has climbed 22 cents since mid-February, while South Carolina's average climbed 23 cents.Tiffany Wright, a AAA spokesperson, said there are many factors causing the increase, including rising crude oil prices, a tightening of supply following last month's winter storm and an increasing demand."I wouldn't be surprised if prices went up another 5 to 10 cents in the coming days," she said.North Carolina's current gas price average has been sitting at $2.57. This is 28 cents more expensive than a month ago and 36 cents more expensive than last year.The national gas price average has reached $2.77, which is a 31-cent jump in the last month and nearly 40 cents more expensive compared to a year ago, which was right before state lockdowns.