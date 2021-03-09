Personal Finance

North Carolina gas prices the most expensive they've been since April 2019

Gas prices in the Carolinas are on the rise.

According to AAA, North and South Carolina state averages are now the most expensive daily average price since April 2019.

North Carolina's gas price average has climbed 22 cents since mid-February, while South Carolina's average climbed 23 cents.

Tiffany Wright, a AAA spokesperson, said there are many factors causing the increase, including rising crude oil prices, a tightening of supply following last month's winter storm and an increasing demand.

Third stimulus check calculator: How much could you get from $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package?

"I wouldn't be surprised if prices went up another 5 to 10 cents in the coming days," she said.

North Carolina's current gas price average has been sitting at $2.57. This is 28 cents more expensive than a month ago and 36 cents more expensive than last year.

The national gas price average has reached $2.77, which is a 31-cent jump in the last month and nearly 40 cents more expensive compared to a year ago, which was right before state lockdowns.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financencgas pricespersonal financeaaagas station
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
LATEST: Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.
Johnston County Schools to allow traditional graduations, senior proms
UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
Lawsuit filed after DMV stops allowing Confederate flag
Stimulus update: House gears up for vote on COVID relief plan
Show More
CA boy, 8, called hero after saving little sister from drowning
Woman shot man breaking into her Durham home, police say
Texas mom of 5 fighting COVID-19 after giving birth
Jury selection begins in trial of ex-cop in George Floyd's death
Power lines, utility poles knocked down in Raleigh crash
More TOP STORIES News