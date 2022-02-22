Traffic

VIDEO: SUV slams into parked car, pedestrian at Wake County gas station

EMBED <>More Videos

SUV slams into parked car, pedestrian at gas station

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- An SUV slammed into other cars at a gas station in Wake County and it was all caught on camera.

Video shows a white SUV running into a parked car at the gas pump at Mitchell Food Mart on Highway 96 near Zebulon.

The store owner said the SUV also hit a pedestrian. Law enforcement has not released any details about the crash.

The store owner said he's concerned about the people involved in the crash, but he's thankful the SUV didn't hit the gas tank because that could've caused an even larger problem.

Check back to this article for continuing updates, as we work to learn what caused the crash and the extent of injuries to those involved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficzebulonwake countycar crashcaught on videocaught on cameracrash
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2,000 complaints filed against shipping company
Raleigh PD neck restraint during Wing Stop arrest raises questions
Sister recalls slain NC State graduate as 911 calls reveal new details
LATEST: WCPSS meet to debate mask mandate
Atlantic Avenue construction to begin soon
Russia recognizes Ukraine-held areas as part of rebel areas
Happy Twosday! 2-22-22 is coolest date of the decade
Show More
What's the risk of infection without masks in the classroom?
Durham police investigate separate weekend shootings that left 2 dead
Demand soars in Triangle for children's mental health services
As mandates are lifted, high-risk & disabled Americans feel forgotten
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News