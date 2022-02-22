VIDEO: SUV slams into parked car, pedestrian at Wake County gas station

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- An SUV slammed into other cars at a gas station in Wake County and it was all caught on camera.Video shows a white SUV running into a parked car at the gas pump at Mitchell Food Mart on Highway 96 near Zebulon.The store owner said the SUV also hit a pedestrian. Law enforcement has not released any details about the crash.The store owner said he's concerned about the people involved in the crash, but he's thankful the SUV didn't hit the gas tank because that could've caused an even larger problem.Check back to this article for continuing updates, as we work to learn what caused the crash and the extent of injuries to those involved.