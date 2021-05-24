George Floyd activists call for Monday day of action 1 year since his death

The push is part of a week-long series of events organized to honor the life and legacy of George Floyd, who was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police officers on May 25, 2020.
As part of the day of action, the George Floyd Memorial Foundation is asking everyone to contact their federal representatives and urge them to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
Here's how to participate in the George Floyd Remembrance Day of Action
That legislation was originally introduced in June 2020. Democrats in the House of Representatives passed the bill in March, but the bill has stalled in the evenly split Senate. Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina tried to pass a competing bill, but Democrats blocked it saying it did not go far enough to make change.
The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act looks to reform qualified immunity for police officers, establish national standards for police departments, create a national registry for data on police misconduct, streamline federal law to prosecute excessive force cases and ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants.
President Joe Biden previously set the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death as the deadline for signing the proposed legislation into law. That deadline will come and go without being met, but the Biden administration remains hopeful that the bill will become law.
"They're continuing to have good discussions. And that is a positive sign. So, you know, we are not going to slow our -- slow our efforts to get this done. But, we can also be transparent about the fact that it's gonna take a little bit more time. That sometimes -- that happens, and that's OK," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
In the meantime, Biden will again meet with Floyd's family. He's invited the family to the White House on Tuesday.
Floyd supporters gathered in Minneapolis on Sunday to kick off a week of events honoring Floyd's life and legacy. Also on Sunday, Floyd's brother spoke in Brooklyn, thanking everybody for their support through the last year.
"Thankful, thankful, thankful for the people, for this nation, showing so much love to the Floyd family. So much love to the movement, so much love to justice," said Floyd.
On ABC11 on Tuesday, tune in starting at 4 p.m. for special coverage. Hear from Floyd's family about the past year and what comes next; see how black-owned businesses have responded in the last year; and learn how the changes of the last year have affected enrollment at HBCUs.