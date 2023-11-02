George Michael, Kate Bush to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, streaming live on Disney+

George Michael, Kate Bush to be inducted at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony streaming live on Disney+ November 3.

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will stream live on Disney+ November 3.

LOS ANGELES -- The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will stream live on Disney+ for the first time in its history.

George Michael, Kate Bush and Rage Against the Machine are among those set to be inducted in a live ceremony November 3, celebrating the diversity and longevity of rock and roll.

The show will also feature performances from fellow inductees Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott and Willie Nelson, as well as guest appearances by Elton John, New Edition, H.E.R. and more.

Stream the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Disney+ November 3 at 8p|7c and then tune into the performance highlights New Year's Day on ABC Network.

