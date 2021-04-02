Gigi's Playhouse Raleigh Down Syndrome Achievement Center receives April 2021 Triangle NC Cares Award

To recognize the organization for their positive impact in the community, they've been awarded the April 2021 Triangle NC Cares Award, sponsored by the Ricci Law Firm.
About Gigi's Playhouse Raleigh
"Down syndrome is the largest chromosomal disability in our country and yet, it is the least funded. From a prenatal diagnosis to career skills, we make a lifetime commitment to remain by their side. Families are empowered with all the tools their child needs to succeed! Through free programs and through our Generation G Campaign for global acceptance, we EMPOWER families by maximizing opportunities for daily achievement and lasting acceptance. To ensure lasting acceptance, we must show the world what individuals with Down syndrome are truly capable of achieving as students, co-workers, volunteers, friends, and valued members of their communities. Our program outcomes help advance this vital social impact goal."
For information on how to donate or get involved, visit gigisplayhouse.org/raleigh/.
ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live.