Nonprofits in great need this GivingTuesday

On December 1, 2020, the world is coming together for a global generosity movement. Everyone has something to give: a smile, helping out your neighbors, or donating to a local nonprofit -- it all matters and adds up.

The Triangle Nonprofit & Volunteer Leadership Center has created a hub for the nonprofit community organizing fundraising opportunities, events, volunteer recruitment and management serving more than 1,400 local organizations each year.

This year with COVID-19 there are many who are struggling and in need. Here is an idea list of types of donations that could make a difference: hygiene products, blood donations, childcare, homelessness, hospitality workers relief, hunger relief, bedding and clothing, and toys.
This initiative is supported and sponsored by North State Bank.
