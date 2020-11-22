On December 1, 2020, the world is coming together for a global generosity movement. Everyone has something to give: a smile, helping out your neighbors, or donating to a local nonprofit -- it all matters and adds up.
The Triangle Nonprofit & Volunteer Leadership Center has created a hub for the nonprofit community organizing fundraising opportunities, events, volunteer recruitment and management serving more than 1,400 local organizations each year.
This year with COVID-19 there are many who are struggling and in need. Here is an idea list of types of donations that could make a difference: hygiene products, blood donations, childcare, homelessness, hospitality workers relief, hunger relief, bedding and clothing, and toys.
RELATED: ABC11 Together Annual Food Drive goes virtual
This initiative is supported and sponsored by North State Bank.
Sponsored Content
Nonprofits in great need this GivingTuesday
Sponsored Content