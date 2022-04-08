New development on Glenwood South to feature shipping containers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new development is in the works for Glenwood South in Raleigh.
Soon, shipping containers will be used to house restaurants, bars and shops--much like the recent development known as Boxyard RTP, which opened in late 2021.
Developers see an opportunity to bring a similar space to a piece of land at the corner of Peace Street and Glenwood Avenue where an old gas station and car inspection station now sits.
The Yard, as it is being called, would be home to a bar, kitchen, 20 shipping containers with more bars and food, outdoor space, fire pits and more.
