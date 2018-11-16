Goldsboro charter school principal accused of statutory rape of 12-year-old student

Richard Omar Knight was principal of Dillard Academy in Goldsboro. (Dillard Academy)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Goldsboro Police Department is asking for assistance Friday in locating the principal of a charter school who allegedly had sexual relations with a 12-year-old student.

Officers responded to a sexual assault call Thursday on Seymour Drive. Investigators said 35-year-old Richard Omar Knight, the principal of Dillard Academy, had sexual contact with a student at the school.

Since the allegations, Knight, of Smithfield, has been suspended from the school.

A warrant for statutory rape, sex act with a student, and indecent liberties with a student has been secured on Knight.

Knight is not in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Dillard Academy is a Charter School not affiliated with the Wayne County Public School System.
