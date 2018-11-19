Dillard Academy met with parents today after its principal was accused of sex crimes with 12-year-old student on campus. Principal Dr. Richard Knight has been missing since the allegations surfaced last week. There’s a school board meeting tonight at 6p. Statement below. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/q37g4AZ3c6 — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) November 19, 2018

Goldsboro Police said Monday afternoon that the principal of a charter school who allegedly hadhas been found dead in Orange County.Richard Omar Knight, 35, was found dead Friday in a wooded area near the 5400 block of West Ten Road in Mebane by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, apparently of a self-inflicted wound, police said.Knight was the principal of Dillard Academy in Goldsboro.Two hunters called 911 when they located the body, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.Knight's body has been sent to the Office of the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.Family notification was made after Orange County officials confirmed Knight's identity Monday morning.The hunters' deer cameras recorded Knight in the wooded area approximately 12:36 a.m. on Friday morning. In the video, he was alone and appeared to be carrying a blanket.Deputies also found Knight's Chevrolet Cruze at the Petro Mart on Buckhorn Road.Knight, of Smithfield, had been suspended from the school after the allegations were made.A warrant for statutory rape, sex act with a student, and indecent liberties with a student had been secured on Knight and authorities had been looking for him for days.Dillard Academy is a Charter School not affiliated with the Wayne County Public School System.