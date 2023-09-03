Woman, 12- & 13-year-old girls shot in Goldsboro on Saturday night

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two children and a woman were shot in Goldsboro on Saturday night.

Goldsboro Police Department said it received an emergency call about a shooting on Day Circle around 8:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Sadel Horton injured from a gunshot. They also found a 12-year-old girl who had been shot multiple times.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Horton was treated and released, but the 12-year-old had to then be taken to ECU Health in Greenville for more specialized care.

A third shooting victim, a 13-year-old girl, arrived at the Goldsboro area hospital later. She was treated and released without any major complications.

Goldsboro Police Department said the investigation into the shooting remains open and active. No shooter or shooters have been identified.