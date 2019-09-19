sexual assault

Josh Stein making major announcement on rape kit testing

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is making a major announcement Thursday about the testing of sexual assault kits.

The announcement is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Raleigh.

The announcement comes hours after Gov. Roy Cooper signed the Standing Up for Rape Victims Act of 2019 into law. The law aims to address the manner in which sexual assault examination kits are processed and the protocol for testing the statewide inventory of untested sexual assault examination kits. You can read that bill here.

The state has been dealing with a backlog of kits that have yet to be tested as victims wait for justice. In 2018, ABC11 reported that more than 15,000 rape kits collected from victims of sexual assault are waiting to be tested at law enforcement agencies across North Carolina.

Stein held a news conference back in January to announce a crackdown on ending the backlog of untested rape kits in North Carolina. A failure to test rape kits, in some cases, has allowed sexual predators to remain free.

"Untested sexual assault kits that are on local law enforcement shelves all across North Carolina, represent one of the biggest threats to public safety we face in this state," Stein said. "Testing sexual assault kits is essential to protecting our communities."
