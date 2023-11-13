Large storage building a total loss due to fire in Graham

Graham Fire Department is working to contain the fire on East Parker Street.

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A large storage building in Graham is a total loss because of a fire that started Sunday night.

Graham Fire Department is working to contain the fire on East Parker Street.

The building is partially vacant and partially used for storage. The fire was reported around 7:55 p.m.

Walls have collapsed and the building is considered a total loss, according to the fire department.

SEE ALSO: Family of missing Raleigh man found dead seeking answers

No one has been injured because of the fire.

City of Graham Recreation and Parks Department did open a shelter at the Graham Recreation Center on College Street for those who were displaced.