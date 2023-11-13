Family of missing Raleigh man found dead seeking answers

The family of Madison Armstrong looking for answers after he was found dead in a lake.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In the span of just over a week, the family of Madison Armstrong from Raleigh went from desperately looking to find him after he went missing, to seeking answers after he was found dead in a lake off New Bern Avenue.

The 26-year-old was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and for the past few years, was able to live independently off Rock Quarry Road with family checking up on him regularly. But on November 1, his family says he left home without his phone or his wallet.

Maidson's mother, Tamika Armstrong, and her family knew something was wrong. They brought in their entire extended family from Virginia and put up fliers, and searched far and wide. They also alerted Raleigh Police who issued a Silver Alert because of his mental health issues.

The family says they were overwhelmed with all the support and people who stepped in to try and find Madison.

In the end, it was an old neighbor who made the shocking discovery and found a body floating in a lake off New Bern Avenue. Now, the family is looking for answers - how long had he been there and was there foul play? They also feel that more could have been done.

The family said they want to see Silver Alerts see as much urgency as Amber Alerts for children.

"He should have got the same treatment, we would have found him, I believe we would have found him," Tamika said.

She wants to see more resources for mental health and better communication for missing-person cases. Armstrong also said she wants to see if tracking devices can be approved for vulnerable adults with mental health conditions.

"I'm not blaming anybody, I just think there's no protocol put in place for a mother or a family, 'Hey my child is missing, he has critical medical needs there's a silver alert what do we do?', there was nothing," she said.

Police haven't given an update on the case, other than to call the circumstances suspicious. They are still conducting an autopsy, which the family hopes will provide more clues as to what happened.